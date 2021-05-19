Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday assured that the state was ready to begin the process of implementing full financial autonomy for the state’s judiciary.

He stated that with the signing of Judiciary Autonomy Law in January, 2021, and the setting up of the relevant committees by the chief judge, the judiciary in the state had been accorded full autonomy in line with the law.

Okowa made this known in Asaba when he received the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, who came with other judges in the state’s judiciary to the Government House to intimate the Governor of his impending retirement.

The governor explained that the House of Assembly in the state had been enjoying autonomy since two years ago even when some states were yet to start the process till date.

He noted that with the commencement of the full process, the Chief Judge had been empowered to effect his own direct approvals without recourse to the governor.

Meanwhile, the governor has dissolved the State Executive Council.

Immediate past Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting. He said his principal directed the affected former appointees to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.

Aniagwu said the move was to give room to inject new blood to strengthen the administration’s agenda of a stronger Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Governor thanked members of the dissolved cabinet for their contributions to the successes of his administration in the past six years including those who joined in last two years.

Before now, At least six aspirants under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have declared their Intentions to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta state

Among his cabinet members that declared their intentions to contest the governorship of Delta state come 2023 include, Hon. Ovie Agas, Immediate past SSG, Delta State; Olorogun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff, Government House; Hon. James Augoye, Commissioner for Works, Delta State; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Special Adviser to the Governor; Chief Kenneth Okpara, Former Commissioner for Finance; Dr. Abel Esievo, Former Auditor-General, Local Government, Delta State and others.

Equally, last Saturday in Asaba, Governor Okowa revealed that real politicking and campaign would start next month to discover who succeeds him in 2023.

He warned some politicians willing to succeed him come 2023, who are jumping the ship for very little things that have been provided for them, emphasizing that the state needs somebody who would be equitable and fair to all Deltans,

“Some people will say shine your eyes so that people will not come and lure you with N500,000 or N1 million and you sell the conscience of your people and lead them into fire. That will not be in the name of Jesus”.

“I am talking more to the leaders because many times it is in your hands to give the direction for what our people would do. Please, let’s be conscious. And for those of them jumping because of the little envelope, please, let us caution ourselves,” the Governor advised.

Before the dissolution, Aniagwu said the State Executive approved the dismissal of one Bernard Onomugo from the state civil service for allegedly recruiting names into the state payroll.

Also approved, according to him, was the sum of N2.8 billion for the purchase and upgrade of facilities at recently

READ ALSO: