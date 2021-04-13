ADVERTISEMENT

BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

Former minister of state for education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi weekend disclosed that the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is ready to respect the existing zoning arrangement for the governorship position in the state among the senatorial districts of the state. He declared that Okowa has responsibility of ensuring that Urhobo produces the next governor of the state in 2023.

Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, who made this known in Yenagoa during a reception organised in his honour by the Urhobo Indigenes in Bayelsa State, assured the Urhobo nation that the massive support for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration was based on the existing agreement on rotation.

According to Gbagi, “In 1998 and 1999, when it was then decided that we are going to play politics, we were three Urhobos apart from other senatorial districts.”

It was all pre-planned that Urhobos will produce governor of Delta State as of that time, it was Chief James Ibori , Professor Sam Oyovbaire and myself that ran the governorship primaries in Delta State.

“As it is in my nature, when Chief James Ibori emerged as governor, we did not run away from the party. He did his tenure, finished and left. But I was the main agitator for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa as of that time to do governorship on the basis of zoning.”

He however pleaded with the Urhobo indigenes to always show support for the administration of Governor Okowa in order to allow the PDP administration in Delta State finish strong.

On the number of governorship aspirants ahead of the 2023 governorship race on the platform of the PDP, Olorogun Gbagi noted that most of those challenging his aspiration are not qualified based on the reasons behind their aspirations, saying that they don’t have investments in Delta State and does not have the interest of the state at heart.