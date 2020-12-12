BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

A new security outfit floated by the Delta State Government to enhance security of lives and property in the state, has been inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with a call on residents of the state to assist it in tracking down criminals and their cohorts.

Inaugurating the new security outfit at its official headquarters in Asaba, Governor Okowa said “Operation Delta Hawk” was a proactive step towards checkmating insecurity in all parts of the state headlong, stressing that the challenge of insecurity was already taking alarming dimension.

He noted that security operatives had given their best in the fight against cultism, herders – farmers clashes, kidnappings, armed robberies and other heinous crimes, adding that Operation Delta Hawk which comprised of different security agencies and vigilante group would assist in flushing out criminals and criminalities in the state.

The governor affirmed that the unity among different security agencies in the state had helped in promoting peace building and the fight against criminal elements and pledged to continue to invest resources into the security sector for the overall development of the state.

Okowa said Delta state being a home for all, was not an avenue for armed herdsmen to cause mayhem, adding that those masquerading as herdsmen with weapons would be given a hot chase and made to face the full weight of the law.