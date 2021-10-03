Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the Kefas family and Taraba State government on passing away of a former military administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (rtd).

Kefas, who hailed from Wukari in Taraba State, reportedly died on Friday in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. He was 73.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba yesterday, Okowa also commiserated with the Wukari community over the sad incident.

He said the late Kefas was a renowned soldier, administrator and politician who was chairman of the PDP in Taraba after retiring from the military.

He noted that the deceased distinguished himself as military administrator of Cross River and Delta states between 1993 and 1996.

According to the governor, as military administrator, the departed Kefas contributed immensely to the development of the states he served.

He prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and associates to bear the loss.