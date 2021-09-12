The chairman of Okpokwu local government area of Benue State, Hon. Amina Audu, has charged people of Edumoga community to get actively involved in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The call came on the heels of apparent apathy and indifference exhibited by people of the area towards the exercise, which she noted was inimical to political consciousness in the zone.

Hon. Audu spoke when the national president of Saint Mathew Edumoga Catholic Community (SMECC), Mr. Sunday Adokwu, paid her a courtesy visit in her country home, Ojigo at the weekend.

She noted that a lot of political education and awareness had been going on in the local government area, adding that it was the intention of her administration to instill proper political culture and maturity devoid of the usual crisis associated with elections.

She solicited the support of Edumoga sons and daughters through the Edumoga Catholic Community to relay the message to the people as part of efforts to have an enduring electoral culture in the area.

Earlier, the national president of Saint Mathew Edumoga Catholic Community, Mr. Adokwu, told her that the visit was to solicit her support on provision of security for the upcoming national congress of the community at Odessassa Ugbokolo.

Adokwu noted that his visit became necessary in view of the current security challenges in the country, adding that the wise counsel and support from the local government chairman would go a long way in making the national congress a success.

In another development, the paramount ruler of Edumoga district, His Royal Highness, Ochechema Emanuel Ojoh, has called on Edumoga sons and daughters both at home and in diaspora to unite and fight against disunity and work for progress.

He made the call when Mr Sunday Adokwu, paid him a courtesy visit at Efoyo.

He said his ascension to the throne had generated a lot of ripples despite the clear-cut principles and procedures he passed through combined with the official gazzette which empowered him, adding that all hands must be on deck to build a befitting Edumoga land that would be the pride of the people.

“I must confess that my initial elections, procedures and processes that brought me to the throne were done in a transparent manner and the government of Benue State has recognized me as such,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Adokwu thanked the royal father for welcoming him into his palace and urged him to sit with his clan heads to support him towards the forthcoming national congress from November 25 to 27, 2021. On the entourage were the president of SMECC (Keffi branch), Mr Ewache John Ajefu; the general secretary, Mr Godwin Idoko; special adviser on strategy to the national president, Mr Emmanuel Onah and the deanary president of Holy Name Parish Ugbokolo, Mr Cletus Idu Idoko, among others.