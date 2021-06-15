Immediate past vice president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Mr Olamide George, has congratulated Ibrahim Shehu Gusau-led new board of the Federation.

Olamide sent the congratulatory message through a phone call immediately following the declaration of results of the Gusau-led faction elections held in Kebbi State.

As he felicitated with the new board members, describing the Kebbi elections as legitimate and promised to join hands with Gusau-led Board to rebuild the federation.

“I congratulate my brother and friend Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau on his re-election as president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and also rejoice with the newly elected board.

“I am happy that illegitimacy was not allowed to mar the Kebbi elections. I promise to join hands with the Gusau-led board to continue the development of athletics in Nigeria. I am with you all the way,” George said.

Former minister of youth and sports development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, who was in Kebbi as an observer expressed happiness that the seed he sowed in 2017 has germinated.

“At the 2017 National Federation Elections held in Abuja, I directed all sports federations to domicile their constitutions with the Ministry of Sports. I told them that their constitutions will be their guideline in 2021 when the next elections are due to hold.

“Today, we have witnessed the dividends of adhering to the directive for each National Sports Federation to submit its constitution back in 2017. This ensures that nobody interferes in the way the federations decide to elect their board members.

He urged all other federations to take a cue from the AFN and strengthen their internal workings backed by their constitutions.

Dalung said that the Ministry’s role is supervisory and not to impose its will on federations.