Folorunsho Olamiposi, picked two gold medals to emerged the over all winner of the 2021 edition of the Joe Blankson Swimming Remembrance Competition.

While Ituana Ivana retuned fastest time to win the gold medal in the 8 to 10years girl’s category as Emmanuel Odesanmi was crowned champions in the 11 to 13years boy’s event.

The swimming competition which was held at the Swimming Complex of the MKO Abiola Stadium In Abuja saw about 36 children from ages of 8-13-years drawn from different schools in the nation’s Capital participated in the freestyle and butterflies event.

The founder of Joe Blankson Foundation, who’s also the wife of Late Joe Blankson,

Mercy Blankson, while speaking to newsmen said the competition which is an annual one was put together to honour her late husband and to encourage Nigerians to learn how to swim for exercise and survival skills also.

“The swimming competition is to honour what my late husband die to show the world that swimming is part of skills and also a survival mean of people.

“Joe Blankson die saving 13 people in the water, he was traveling to his on town in Bakana, in the process their boat capsized he was able to recuse 13 people, in the process of recusing the 14th person he lost his life so that led to the setting up of the foundation which is aimed at teaching children and adults on how to swim which is necessary, aside exercise is also a survival means”.

“The children were excited to compete and honour late Joe Blankson and every year we make sure we honour him” she said.

It should be noted that singlehandedly, Blankson, 36, managed to pull 13 people out of the river, while trying to save the 14th person, Blankson tragically drowned on the Abonnema-Bakana waterway in Rivers State on 28 July 2018.