BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A Legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu have blamed the increasing cases of cultism and other sundry crimes in the country on youth unemployment.

The duo spoke in Ikere Ekiti when Wole Olanipekun Foundation distributed N50,000 each to 200 aged and youths in the town.

Olaonipekun said the measure was conceived to engage the youths meaningfully through small scale businesses and reduce crime rate.

The legal icon who condemned the killings of six persons during a cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local government of Ekiti State last week urged well to do Nigerians to place high premium on youth empowerment to complement government’s efforts

He said: “How can our youth and our future be killing in the name of cultism? We need to help the government to engage our unemployed youth.” “This shouldn’t be left to the government alone. The killing has portrayed us in bad light. We shouldn’t be in the news for negative reasons.

Also speaking, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, who regretted the killings, attributed the heinous act to lack of parental guidance and threatened to invoke the spirit against crime perpetrators in the town.