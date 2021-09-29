Former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has cautioned against reducing the debate on the Value Added Tax (VAT) to an ethnic and propaganda war between the North and South.

He said the discussion on the matter should be more of “economic history and analysing economic data instead of being turned to a South versus the North thing.”

The former presidential candidate said “whatever formula that will be worked out in future must be with the objective of bringing benefits to all Nigerians in all States and challenging States to make industrialization their priority as well as agricultural production and processing.”

He said the country needs a VAT collection and distribution system that will benefit all rather than the current controversy over who should collect VAT between states and federal government which has become the latest mud thrown into Nigeria’s political water in an attempt to muddle the water.

The business man added that those who have “managed the information about the VAT wars have created the impression that the present distribution benefits the Northern States more than the Southern States. They try to make it look like the VAT is part of the

“hegemonic domination” of the North. Many commentators hardly look at the data before they hit their keyboards online. Many swallowed hook line and sinker very obvious lies.”