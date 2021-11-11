Former presidential candidate and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has congratulated Anambra State governor-elect Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for his victory at the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

Olawepo-Hashim, who said Soludo’s victory, also belongs to Anambra State and Nigeria, saluted the “wonderful people” of the state “who against all odds, filed out peacefully and performed their civic responsibilities.”

According to him, “our dear country Nigeria is the biggest winner. Glory to God as the country has again proved prophets of doom wrong.”

He also noted that “a lot of credit must also go to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has created the atmosphere for non-interference in INEC’s conduct of increasingly more transparent elections since his second term mandate.”

In the same vein, former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh has congratulated Soludo on his victory, stressing that the Anambra people “have spoken and their voices were heard loud and clear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He implored contenders who are hurting over the outcome of the election to sheathe their swords and put aside all personal interests for the sake of Ndi Anambra.

While urging all Anambra people, irrespective of political affiliations, to put politics and election issues behind and support Soludo, he said “It is imperative that we avoid the distractions of election litigations. Such will be counter-productive to the aspiration of our people to get our state working again. What we need at this moment is to concentrate our energies on moving our state to greater heights.”