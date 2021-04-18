ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of one of Africa’s premier musical shows, Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition is finally on TV screens across Africa.

Despite the global pandemic, the singing competition had over 500 entries for the audition phase, in which the top 10 Acapella groups from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa will be selected to experience the gruelling judging process as they display their passion and determination to compete for the whopping $100, 000 grand prize

The show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of African musical talents for the global stage as the music industry of these countries continues to enjoy international attention.

Expressing her delight over the show, executive head, Marketing and Customer Experience at Old Mutual Nigeria, Alero Ladipo stated, “We are excited to be a part of Season Two, especially at a time like this when there is a growing appreciation for African music. It is an amazing opportunity to provide a learning platform for exceptional African talents and to show the world the quality of entertainment we are capable of showcasing. Old Mutual has been championing mutually positive futures for 175 years and we are grateful that we can enable them to achieve and share their exceptional best. It’s a great privilege. There is no greater time than now to focus on what really matters, your passion”

The top 10 groups, two from each country, will set out for South Africa were they will undergo an intense musical, educational, and inspirational bootcamp at Sun City. The talent’s journey to stardom will be closely monitored by the experienced judging table from each of the countries and supported by the show advisor Zwai Bala.

The judges are Nigeria’s Evelle, a previous Nigerian Idols winner, singer and collaborator, Zimbabwe’s afro-pop and RnB singer/songwriter, Ammara

Brown, Kenya’s Filah Tuju, renowned as a performer, voice coach, writer and producer and founder of a Music Academy, Ghana’s Trigmatic, a multi-award winner rapper, composer and songwriter and South Africa’s Vusi Nova, the best afro album and best male awards winner.