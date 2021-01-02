ADVERTISEMENT

Former English Premier League top scorer and Sunderland striker, Kevin Phillips has urged Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) target, Michael Olise, to snub big clubs and stay put at Reading FC.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was born in the French city of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni and he is also eligible to represent France, England and Nigeria at the international level.

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr is reportedly a big fan of Olise, who has been one of the best players in the EFL Championship, having recorded the most assists in the competition.

Ex-Southampton, Aston Villa and Leicester City striker Kevin Phillips advised Olise to stay put at Reading, amid reported interest from English Premier League clubs Leeds United, Liverpool FC and Chelsea, as well as Italian giants AC Milan.

Phillips, who is also a former England international, fears Olise would struggle for game time at a bigger club, with the teenager reportedly having an £8million release clause in his contract.

“He should stay at Reading for the rest of the season. Stay and help get your club promoted,” said Phillips to Football Insider.

“Why would you leave? He is playing week in, week out. Is he going to play at Leeds? Probably not. He may come off the bench and start the odd game but it would disrupt his development.

“The other option is he signs for Leeds and then returns to Reading on loan for the second half of the season. I would not have issues with that. You could get him signed up and then send him back. That could be an option.”

Olise, who spent some time with the academies of English giants Manchester City and Chelsea, has also found the back of the net four times from 21 matches in the Championship this term. He has played for France’s under-18 team.