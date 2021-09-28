Ex-agitators from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have assured the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and other indigenes of the state that the emergence of the Olu of Warri, His Imperial Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse the III, is a breath of fresh air in the Ancient Warri kingdom.

According to the ex-agitators, though the region have had it tough on issues of under-development with some traditional rulers losing focus and unable to speak truth to power and allowing the region to be held ransom by some selfish politicians, the emergence of Prince Tsola Omoba Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri is a sign of breath of fresh air within the Ancient Warri Kingdom Delta State, the Itsekiri Nation and the region at large.

The ex-agitators, who are members of the Anti-Pipeline Vandalisation/Oil Theft and illegal Bunkering taskforce, and also coordinators of Ocean Marine Pipeline Surveillance Company, that are working with late Chief Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, declared that they have confidence in the newly crowned Olu of Warri’s impeccable character of credibility, integrity and sterling leadership qualities before now and that with it’s emergence as the Olu of Warri, there is guarantee that Warri and its environs in Delta State, the Itsekiri Nation and the Niger Delta region will witness peace and development across the Niger Delta.

The ex-agitators, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State and signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Fiawei E. Pathfinder also known as General Osama, stated that the ex-agitators prayed that God grant the newly crowned Olu of Warri divine wisdom to pilot the affairs of Warri Kingdom to enviable height.

The ex-agitators pledged their support and throw their full weight behind the reign of the Olu Of Warri Kingdom “whose emergence is divinely arranged by the almighty God before now and it is a sign that the Niger Delta youths are well positioned to take over leadership from the old brigade who have held the region to ransom all these many years without any meaningful development in the region.”