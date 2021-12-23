The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase III and his wife, Olori Atuwase III, have organised a Christmas Carol for sons and daughters of Itsekiri kingdom in Delta State,

The maiden event tagged which took place at the Palace of the Olu of Warri afforded guests the opportunity to enjoy melodious songs from the Iwere choir like never seen and heard before.

Sons and daughters of Itsekiri Kingdom in Delta state, South/South Nigeria converged on the palace of the Olu of Warri for the maiden event tagged Royal Iwere Christmas Carol organized by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase the III and his wife Olori Atuwase the III.

The Iwere choir displayed their dexterity by entertaining the guests with Itsekiri Anthem, different Christmas carol songs, some of which were rendered in Itsekiri dialect, even as there were also individual performances.

Former governor of Delta State Emmanuel Uduaghan was among those who took the bible readings.

Uduaghan also commended the initiative of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse iii with Royal Iwere Christmas carol and Change of guard similar to what is obtained in England but with emphasis on showcasing the tradition and cultural heritage of each community in Warri Kingdom.

The sermon of the Iwere Christmas Carol was delivered by apostle Tomi Arayomi who likened Christmas to a pregnant woman and urged the audience to carry Jesus so that he would carry them through every challenge.

The event also featured special prayers for the Ogiame Atuwatse iii (Olu of Warri), his queen, Olori Atuwatse iii, and his kingdom.

Participants commended the Olu of and his wife for the initiative which is the first of its kind in the kingdom.

The highlight of the event was the setting off of fireworks to the delight of those present just as each community took their turn to showcase their singing and dancing prowess during GHIGHO AGHOFEN.

Ogiame also declared that GHIGHO AGHOFEN will be a quarterly event to give each community an opportunity to showcase their rich custom and culture and to get first-hand information about the challenges they face and how they can be of help to their community.