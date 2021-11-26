In a bid to improve livelihood and increase opportunities for women and youth in the state, His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has initiated a partnership with Stanbic IBTC Bank to provide over 10,000 point of sale (POS) machines to the Itsekiri.

Ogiame Atuwatse III who ascended the throne in August 2021 had among other salient issues, cited the growth and prosperity of his people in Warri and Delta State, as his topmost priority.

At the presentation of the PoS to the beneficiaries, executive director, Business Development of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Nike Bajomo, said, “We are indeed honoured to be a part of this new era of leadership and progress in Warri. We particularly appreciate the trust bestowed on us by our amiable monarch His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Warri Kingdom Ogiame Atuwatse III, in serving as an institutional purveyor of opportunities to the great people of Warri Kingdom.”

“On behalf of the great people of Warri Kingdom, we are delighted to open the borders of business and investment at this noble level to Stanbic IBTC Bank. In a digitalised era where the highly illustrious people of this kingdom transact in significant sums, the supply of these PoS machines attached to a pension scheme will go a long way in bringing convenience and safety to both customers and service providers with future financial security in mind.

The machines will also serve as a means of empowering its recipients with a decent means of livelihood that they can engage as they make progress and expand into other ventures,’ she said.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed excitement that the Olu in less than six months of ascension of the throne is already affecting their lives positively.