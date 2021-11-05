The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has promised to drive the course of peace and prosperity in Itsekiri land.

He stated this during his first official visit outside his kingdom since his coronation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Government House, Asaba, saying they were conscious of the greater goal of engendering peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity with their Ijaw and Urhobo neighbours.

While saying his delegation was in Asaba on a thank-you-visit to the governor for his support during his coronation, he added that “Our special focus is to leverage on the huge potentials which our youths represent and it is our hope that we can engage in a productive partnership with the state government in this endeavour.”

“On our part, we commit to unwavering support for your visionary leadership and your government’s dedicated effort towards repositioning Delta for sustained growth and development,” he added.

Responding, Okowa commended the monarch for his commitment to peace and development in the kingdom and their neighbours.

He congratulated him on his ascension to the throne of his forebears, and expressed delight over the visit.

“I am glad that you visited today and as a government, I want to once again congratulate your Majesty on the ascension to the throne. I must thank Your Majesty for the coronation thanksgiving service in recognition of the supremacy of God over mortals.

“As we welcome you and your chiefs, I look forward to a perfect working relationship with your palace and the kingdom. We are hopeful that there is a new dawn in Itsekiri nation and we are hopeful that your majesty is going to pursue the agenda of peace among the various ethnic groups in the state.

“I pray that God gives you the power and wisdom to continue to work for the peace and unity of our country,’’ the governor said and commended the Olu for his promise to work with their neighbours to ensure that Delta was peaceful.

According to him, where there is peace, there is development, remarking that only God makes kings, and urged the people to accept and respect the monarch for the institution he represents.

“God makes kings and we must all accept the king that has been installed by God, and we must respect the king and the institution that he represents.

“Let all the chiefs and people of Itsekiri kingdom work with His Majesty to ensure that peace prevailed in Itsekiri nation, Delta and Nigeria.

“As our nation continues to grapple with security challenges, all Nigerians need to be on bended knees to pray for the peace and development of this country,” he said.