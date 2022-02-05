The Wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, has reiterated the need to urgently support the underprivileged children, noting that they are the future leaders of our nation.

Atuwase made this call recently when she paid a courtesy visit to Cleverminds Primary School, a free primary school for orphans and underprivileged in Iyara, a slum community in Delta State.

According to a statement by the founder of the school, Mr. Zion Oshiobugie, the purpose of the visit by her majesty was to identify with the pupils in the slum community as well as build hope in them of a better future.

Oshiobugie disclosed that the school, which is one of the educational projects by Cleverminds Educational Foundation, a non-governmental organization, made history being the first free private school built primarily to give access to free education to those who cannot afford it in Warri Delta State.

According to the statement, Olori Atuwase III stated that her visit was symbolic, emphasizing the need for parents, government and all stakeholders to do everything possible to give children across the continent the best of education.

“Children are no doubt the living messages we send to a time we will not see and as such, it is our responsibility to impart and impact them for the mission ahead.”

Atuwase said, “Watching these innocent children gave me an assurance that the future of Warri and by extension the future of Nigeria looks really good,” she added.

The Olori, accompanied by Prophet Tomi Arayomi and Tahmar Arayomi, encouraged, and prayed for the children, sending them into their God-ordained destiny.

The high point of the day was the Olori’s visit to the foundation’s ongoing STEM hub construction project and was also followed by several outstanding performances by the pupils in appreciation of the royal visit to the land.