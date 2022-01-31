Members of Olubadan-in-Council have withdrawn the suit challenging the consent judgment which nullified their promotion by the government of Oyo State under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The development is to pave way for the installation of new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In the letter dated January 30, 2022 and signed by all the eight High Chiefs that were promoted as royal majesties by the late former Governor Ajimobi, said that “Future reforms or reviews to the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957 should be kept in view for now.”

The High Chiefs, who signed the letter were Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe, and Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola.

Leading the civil line of Olubadan succession hierarchy to sign the letter in which the High Chiefs said the reform or review of the 1957 Declaration would be addressed during the tenure of the next Olubadan were the Olubadan-designate, (Otun) Dr. Lekan Balogun; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi, and Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

Following this development, the waiting game on the installation of Dr. Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland might have come to an end.

Balogun, who is the Otun Olubadan automatically becomes the successor to the throne which became vacant with the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 on the January 2, 2022.

Though, the kingmakers had met and ratified Balogun’s nomination as required by law, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, who is the consenting authority had withheld his assent to the nomination owing to a pending litigation, making further processes to be held up.

It would be recalled that Makinde had at the Popoyemoja Palace of the late Olubadan during a condolence visit, said he would toe the path of the late monarch which was to return the Ibadan traditional system to the pre-reform status.

This position, it was gathered, was reechoed to the members of the Olubadan-in-Council during the meeting held with them by the governor at the Agodi Government House three weeks ago.

In the letter of withdrawal under reference, the High Chiefs particularly noted that, “the withdrawal became important in order not to truncate the peace enjoyed in Ibadan.”