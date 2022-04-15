Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has lamented the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

The monarch who expressed worries about the daily news of sad occurrences of safety breach, especially in the northern part of the country, commended Governor Seyi Makinde on the various efforts at making Oyo State safer.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consult Governor Makinde on how to make the country safer and better secured for all citizens.

Oba Balogun, who made the charge while fielding questions from journalists in his Alarere residence on the various initiatives made to make the state safer and secured posited that if President Muhammadu Buhari could borrow a leaf from him on how he had been carrying out his responsibilities in that regard, Nigeria would be better than it is now, security-wise.

According to the monarch, ‘’the governor of the state has been fantastic in his approach to both security and education. The Iwo-Road axis has become more secured and safer than it used to be to the governor’s credit.

“I am aware of his efforts to improve the efficiency of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) in the state through provision of additional vehicles as well as increment in the personnel with the recruitment of additional 500 officers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These efforts, I am aware, are second to none in the entire Western Region where the Amotekun operates. This is a great attitude and disposition towards the safety and security of the state residents which deserve commendation for the state governor”, Oba Balogun added.

While saying that Amotekun should not be transformed to state police as being canvassed in some quarters, Olubadan said, “We should protect Amotekun by leaving it as an independent security organisation without the encumbrances of the Nigerian Police Force.”