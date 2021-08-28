Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, described the reign of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, as eventful, noting that Ibadanland has continued to witness massive developments across all spheres.

Makinde who stated this while felicitating with the Olubadan on his 93rd birthday anniversary rejoiced with the monarch for witnessing another year.

The governor prayed to God to grant the monarch more years and good health to be able to lead Ibadanland to greater heights.

He said: “I celebrate with our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanji Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, as he marks his 93rd birthday.

“Kabiyesi, under your eventful reign, Ibadan and indeed, Oyo State, have grown in leaps and bounds and have witnessed massive developments across all spheres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not a coincidence that these achievements and the overall transformation of Oyo State through several insightful and innovative policies of our administration are happening at this time. These are products of leadership that enjoy the acceptance of the people and leaders that are truly loved.

“No one is in doubt, Kabiyesi, that all your children in Ibadanland and around the world love you genuinely and will continue to do everything possible to make you proud and successful as our monarch.’’