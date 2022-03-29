The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll has called on all the stakeholders in the education sector to intervene in the current face –off between Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with a view to resolving the logjam.

The monarch who expressed worries by the seeming rigidity on the part of both Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities leading to incessant strikes, made the appeal during the courtesy call paid on him at his Alarere palace by the executive members of the Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) led by its Chairman, Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mora.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite strike owing to breakdown of negotiation between the universities’ lecturers and the Federal Government over the non-full implementation of the 2009 agreement entered into by the two parties.

Recalling his earlier call on both the FG and ASUU not to allow the issue to snowball into full blown industrial unrest when the universities’ teachers served the notice of strike with a week-warning strike, the monarch lamented that his call was not heeded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olubadan, therefore urged the Alumni Association to use their positions either as individuals or corporately to reach out to the two parties in the dispute to sheath their swords and give room for amicable resolution, noting that “where two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers”.

“I want to use this opportunity of having these August visitors around to appeal to both the Federal Government and the ASUU to let the interest of our children be paramount in whatever decision they take.

“In whatever we do in life, time is of essence and there has not been mechanism to redeem any time lost which is why all the parties involved in this current imbroglio must reach a compromise and end it for the sake of the children and their traumatised parents”, Oba Balogun added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mora in his short address said the visit which was the concluding aspect of the CAANU’s delegates’ conference held in Ibadan was to identify with the monarch and congratulate him on his ascension of the throne with a prayer that the metropolis would witness tremendous growth and development during his reign.