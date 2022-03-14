The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll has said he would be holding periodic meetings with all Ibadan chieftaincy title holders from across the country to justify the purpose for which eminent personalities are honoured with chieftaincy titles.

The monarch made this disclosure at his Alarere residence while playing host to the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland and the incumbent Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai (rtd), who was accompanied by his friends on a congratulatory visit to the monarch.

Speaking through his brother, Senator Kola Balogun, who received the team on the visit, Olubadan said the periodic meetings could either be once or twice in a year to wine and dine together and ensure that the relationship between Ibadan and her chiefs was kept alive and active.

Olubadan, who described his visitor, who was the Chief of Army Staff when he became the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland as a dedicated and loyal Army General, said his appointment as an Ibadan Chief was not a mistake and prayed that his shadow would not grow less.

Ambassador Buratai had earlier described the new Olubadan as a person whose name and personality preceded his enthronement as Olubadan owing to his philanthropic gestures, detribalised posture, politics and activism.

The former COAS said the enthronement of Balogun as the new Olubadan, “Is a well deserved one for he has always been a man of honour with good poise and carriage that befits royalty. It is a divine call for you, Kabiyesi and you will always be divinely guided as you direct the affairs of Ibadan people, among whom I am one as one of your Chiefs”.

Congratulating the people of Ibadan for having Balogun as their monarch, the retired Army General said all the attributes mentioned earlier would come into play during the reign of the new king.

