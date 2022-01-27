One of the strong contenders and senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has pulled out of the ongoing governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, Olujimi premised her decision on the alleged manipulation of the delegate lists for the exercise which commenced a few minutes ago.

Olujimi said that her decision to withdraw from the primary was informed by alleged irregularities during the accreditation of delegates.

She said the names of her supporters were excluded from the party delegates’ lists during the accreditation of all delegates, saying it runs against the tenets of participatory democracy.

The PDP chieftain who stated that the exercise was outrightly fraught with irregularities and allegedly doctored in favour of a particular aspirant dented the process conducted by the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led electoral team.

Meanwhile, the chairman, All Progressives Congress Ekiti Governorship Primary Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, has said the committee will conduct a free, fair and credible primary that will be acceptable to all contending aspirants.

Badaru who vowed not to accept any, “written or concocted” result, urged all aspirants and their supporters to conducted themselves peacefully

The Jigawa State governor who spoke in Ado Ekiti during an APC stakeholders’ meeting which has the party’s governorship aspirants in attendance said the committee said option A4 direct primary will be adopted in conformity with the party’s guidelines to conduct the poll on Thursday.

He disclosed that members of the seven-man committee which has former Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Victor Olabimtan as the secretary will oversee the exercise across the 177 wards and 16 local government areas of the state.

Badaru said security will be made available in all the wards to safeguard the lives of voters and to tame those plotting to disrupt the conduct of the election.

Speaking on the modality for the conduct of the election, Badaru said: “The party has a guideline in the conduct of direct primary, which is the accreditation of the party members after getting their voter cards and party membership slips carrying their photographs and their names should also be contained in the party registers in their respective wards.