BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oluwo of Iwo, One Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has commiserated with the family and Nigeria at large over the death of the publisher of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers and illustrious son of Nigeria, Sam Ndah-Isaiah.

The monarch in a statement specifically extended the condolences to the LEADERSHIP Newspaper and the management, saying “I feel your pain at this critical time and identify with you on the death of Isaiah”.

According to him, his death was a colossal loss to the economy and journalistic world.

“I pray to God to forgive his shortcomings and protect the family he left behind.

“I knew I Isaiah to be a patriotic Nigerian who committed his life time to serve the nation and her people. Once again, may God forgive him”, the monarch said.