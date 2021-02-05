BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Captain of Nigeria’s senior female national basketball team, Adaora Elonu said the D’Tigress cannot wait to compete alongside the best countries in basketball at the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo, Japan.

Reacting to the Tuesday draws which pitted the team against world number one, USA, France (fifth ranked team in the world) and host Japan, the multiple Afrobasket winner said the girls were pretty excited, adding that it’s another opportunity to compete against the best in the world.

“I am so excited as well as the other players and we cannot wait to compete at the Olympics. We are always excited to see who we will compete against and I think they con- sciously put us in a group that we have to compete against the best.”

The Uni Girona Basketball Club of Spain forward, Elonu expressed excitement over the early camping exercise put in place by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), which she believed will put them in good shape before the games.

D’Tigress captain, who spoke from the team’s camp in Atlanta, described the mood in the camp under the supervision of Coach Otis Hugh- ley as good and nice, with the coaches more prepared than ever before.

Adaora also revealed that the camping and a renewed focus on the Olympic games is a nice break for most of the players plying their trades in Europe and within the Unit- ed States of America.

“Everyone here is really excited and focused. I think it’s a nice break for us from the teams that we have been playing in Europe and some in the United States”, Adaora said.

The 10-day Atlanta training camp, which started on the 31st of January, will end on Monday, 8th of February.