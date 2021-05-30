Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has invited 16 players and four coaches ahead of next month’s Olympic Beach Volleyball qualifiers in Morocco.

The second and final rounds of qualifiers will be hosted and organize from 21st to 28th June, 2021 in Morocco.

According to Engineer Musa Nimrod, Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), said the invited players resumed camping in Kaduna on Sunday.

Nimrod said winners of the beach volleyball events (men and women) at the 2021 National Sports Festival as well as the winners of the 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup (men and women) were invited to camp.

He revealed that the federation is in the final stages of talks with the Ghana Volleyball Federation where the national team players will continue their camping exercise before proceeding to Morocco.

He said, “It is exactly a month to the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Morocco and Nigeria Volleyball Federation will officially open its camp on Sunday. The Caretaker Committee has drawn a list of 16 players and 8 coaches that will resume camp because our main goal is to be at the Olympics.

“The first set of players considered were those who won gold medals at the 2021 National Sports Festival in Edo state and 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna before selected others that meet up to standard.

“The NVBF is in talks with Ghana Volleyball Federation and by the grace of God, the players will camp in Ghana before finally move to the venue of the Olympics qualifiers in Morocco”.

He charged the players to give their best during the camping as there is no automatic slot for any player.

List of invited players:

Men: Andrew Sunday, Shekarau Godwin, Hilary Simon, Uche Augustine, Peter Ibrahim, Emmanuel Chidibere, Obayemi Ogunshina and Emenike Ezike, while their coaches are; Kayode Ejilore (Head Coach) and Iwerima John

Women: Tochukwu Nnoriga, Isabella Laju, Francisca Ikhiede, Albertina Francis, Amarachi Uchechukwu, Rafat Mustafa, Chioma Okeke and Onyinye Onyechukwu, while their coaches are; Imodu Francis (head coach) and Christiana Amadi.