Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Team Nigeria’s athletes have continued to shine in their various pre-Olympics competitions.

The latest best performance came from one of Nigeria’s Olympic medal hopeful Elizabeth Anyanacho. Nigeria’s promising star was the star performer in Dakar at the weekend as she settled for silver medal at the 2021 African Taekwondo Championship.

The three-time national champion lost narrowly 8-10 to world champion and Olympic medalist, Ruth Gbagbi of Cote D’Ivoire in the women’s -67kg to keep hope of her medal victory in Tokyo Olympic Games alive.

Anyanacho’s feat came just a week after another Team Nigeria’s Olympic medal hopeful, Ese Brume broke Chioma Ajunwa’s 25 years African women’s long jump record at the Chula Vista Field festival in California, leaped 7.17 meters to break Ajunwa’s record of 7.13m set at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Her new jump record is also the world leader in the long jump women’s event ahead of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She achieved the feat after her sixth attempt, having jumped 6.75m, 6.83m, 6.83m, 6.88m, and 6.83m respectively.

Tobi Amusan also ran another fantastic time which Could have been an African record, but was a slightly wind assisted time of 12.44s (+2.2) to win the final of the women’s 100mh in Florida. Blessing Okagbare also put up an impressive outing at the Golden League to sustain a good build- up to Tokyo.