Head coach of the D’Tigers, Mike Brown, has officially commenced preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games with the invitation of 49 players as camp opens in California, USA.

Advertisements





Nigeria is in group B alongside Australia and winners of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia and Croatia from June 29 to July 4, 2021.

The team is headlined by NBA star Monte Morris of Denver Nuggets; Miye Oni of Utah Jazz; OG Anunoby of Toronto Raptors; Kz Okpala, Festus Ezeli and Precious Achiuwa of Miami Heat.

Others are Udoka Azubuike of Utah Jazz and Jahlil Okafor of Detroit Pistons who are all in line to make their international debut for Nigeria.

Josh Okogie of Minnesota Timberwolves will join other NBA players who include Gabe Vincent of Miami Heat; Al-farouq Aminu of Chicago Bulls; Jordan Nwora of Milwaukee Bucks and Chimezie Metu of Sacramento Kings who are making return to the team after their 2019 FIBA World Cup exploit.

Also invited are Ike Diogu of Bameso; Obi Emegano of Fuenlabrada; Ike Iroegbu of Elan Chalon; Michael Oguine of BC Souffelweyersheim; Zaid Hearst of Alba Fehervar, Hungary;, Ike Nwamu Samara and Michael Gbinije of BC Nevèżíe, Lithuania

Advertisements

Be’er Sheva, Israel), TK Edogi (St. Chamond, France), Joshua Ajayi (Hermine Nantes, France), Keith Omoerah (Poitiers, France) and Michael Eric who recently helped CSKA Moscow of Russia to the European Basketball League.

Others who will be fighting for a chance to represent their fatherland at the games include long sought after NBA champion, Festus Ezeli, UC Iroegbu, Ike Ndugba (2021 NBA draft prospect), Mike Okauru (UNC- Wilmington), Ben Uzoh (Rivers Hoopers), Michael Adewunmi (UT-Rio Grand Valley), Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown University), Manny Obaseki (Texas A&M University), Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook University) and Chibuzo Agbo (Texas Tech University).

ADVERTISEMENT

Gideon George (Brigham Young University), Makenzie Mgbako (Gill St. Bernard School), Warith Alatishe (Oregon State University), Efe Abogidi (Washington State University), Stephen Domingo (Lakeland Magic), Emeka Okafor, Clifford Omoruyi (Rutger University) and Ekpe Udoh (Beijing RF, China) complete the 49-man list.