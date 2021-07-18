South African footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi have become the first athletes to test positive for COVID-19 at the Olympic Village for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Monyane and Mahlatsi have not been formally identified by Tokyo 2020, but organisers had confirmed the infected competitors were from the same country and same sport.

Another unnamed athlete has also tested positive upon arrival in the Japanese capital, Tokyo 2020 said, but they are not a resident of the Village.

The development will cause considerable concern at Tokyo 2020 and the IOC, which has claimed the Village will be the “safest place” in the Japanese capital, and comes with less than a week until the July 23 Opening Ceremony.

Thousands of athletes set to compete at the Games are also yet to arrive.

A video analyst working for the South African team, which is due to open its Olympic campaign against Japan at Tokyo Stadium on Thursday (July 22), has also tested positive.

The South Africa squad is now in quarantine, officials said.

“We have three positive cases of COVID-19 in the camp here, two players and an official,” team manager Mxolisi Sibam said.

“This unfortunate situation has made us miss our first intensive training session last night.”