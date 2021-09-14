The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Monday fired back at the chairman, Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida, saying he is ignorant of the rules of the Olympics.

According to it, NBBF despite attending the last two editions of the Olympics before the Tokyo Games, continue to claim ignorance to the rules even when Ivanka Toteva, Sports and Eligibility Senior Manager of International Basketball Federation (FIBA) made it clear in her email of July 9th 2021 to the NBBF that “FIBA is responsible for the eligibility of the team delegation members where the FIBA internal regulations are in force.”

Kida had attributed the poor performance of D’Tigers and D’Tigress at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to wrong instruction by the world Olympics body, IOC and NOC the teams were only entitled to only three officials each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kida, who addressed the media in Abuja, accused the NOC and IOC of sabotaging the efforts of the basketball teams to get to the podium.

But NOC spokesperson, Adetula Oluphemmy, in a statement, said nobody should put the failure of the basketball teams at the door of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

“If anyone is ignorant of the rules, failure should not be put at the door of the International Olympic Committee or Nigeria Olympic Committee when all stakeholders are aware of the situation leading to the Teams loss at the Olympic Games and FIBA Afro-Basket Championship,” Adetula said.

“The International Olympic Committee and the Nigeria Olympic Committee will never in any capacity work against its subjects when it comes to the interpretation of the rules of the game.

“Towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, an NOC Accreditation Manual was published in December 2019 and forwarded to every federation that qualified for the Tokyo Japan Games. Item 3 – Delegation Overview on the table of content stipulates the category quota calculation for each country’s delegation based on qualified athletes.

“For team sports, aside from football which falls in the class range of 15 – 19 qualified Athletes who are entitled to 8 primary team officials. Basketball falls in the class range of 10 – 14”, and are entitled to 5 primary officials. That is minimum of two (2) and maximum three (3) coaches (one of whom must be Head Coach), minimum of one (1) Medical and other team delegation (administrative personnel) even in the case of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), who continue to claim ignorance to the rules despite attending the last two edition of the Olympics, Ivanka Toteva, Sports and Eligibility Senior Manager of International Basketball Federation (FIBA) made it clear in her email of July 9th 2021 to the NBBF that “FIBA is responsible for the eligibility of the team delegation members where the FIBA internal regulations are in force.

However, when it comes to the official team delegation and corresponding accreditations, the IOC Regulations are governing the Olympic Games. It is also under the authority of the NOC to determine the number of the accreditations to a specific sport.

Therefore, you need to follow the NOC instructions and ask for additional accreditations as some of the team delegation functions (doctor, physiotherapist etc.) are shared with other sports and the team management is part of the general sport management quota given to the NOC,” the statement read in part.