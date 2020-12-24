Super Eagles and Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo’s Football Academy have completed transfer of two young players, Obi Martins and Samuel Obaleh to the Spanish Segunda club, Leganes.

The former Chelsea FC player confirmed this yesterday in Abuja, where scouting for talented young players is currently ongoing. Looking back to over a decade, Omeruo thanked God and Coach Abimbola Samuel, who discovered him at the same pitch, eleven years ago adding that he is happy to see his dream of many years coming to reality.

While speaking with newsmen, Omeruo stated that giving young boys the platform to realise their dream of playing professional football gladdened his heart and promises to use his academy help discover talents for Nigeria.

“It is a thing of joy seeing my dream coming to reality. I am more happy when my academy facilitated signing of two players (Obi Martins and Samuel Obaleh) to my club, Leganes.

“I will like to add that seeing players from my academy playing for the national team will make me a fulfilled man after my retirement from football. Giving young talented players such platform will help reduce crimes rate, help players take good care of their family and more importantly, takes boys off the streets and give them hope.

Kenneth Omeruo is optimistic that Leganes will return back to the Spanish La Liga next season after suffering a relegation setback last season.

“If you’ve been following our matches,you will discover that we are playing towards getting to the Last Liga, the club is doing everything to make sure that they return back to where they belong. But in football, until the end of the season, we wait to see what happen.”