The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has announced that the federal government allocated about 350,000 COVID-19 booster doses to the state to prevent Omicron coronavirus variant.

The executive secretary of the agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, announced this yesterday at the 3rd Annual Research Day and Scientific Conference of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) Bauchi with the theme; “Addressing COVID-19 Vaccine hesitancy in developing countries: Latest evidence and future direction.”

He said the agency would soon supply the booster doses to the state,

“The booster shots would only be administered to those who have taken their first and second jabs of COVID-19 vaccines to further protect them against the Omicron variant.

“Even if you are vaccinated, you can get infected with the mutant Omicron variant of COVID-19, however, the good thing is that people that were vaccinated will not get the severe form of the Omicron variant,” he said.

According to him, addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has never been more important than now because of the emergence of the Delta and more recently OMICRON variants.

He added; “If we allow the virus to continue to mutate, it may render all the available vaccines ineffective, therefore, it will take us back to square one.”

Prof. Mustapha Jamda of the Community Medicine and Public Health Department, University of Abuja, said the data on COVID-19 vaccine administration in Nigeria compared to Africa and the global community indicated how poorly Nigeria had performed as a country.

“The fact that over a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines expired with less than 10 per cent of the population vaccinated has confirmed the assertion that there is truly hesitancy in vaccination in this country,” he said.

He said the conference would serve as an avenue to make progress towards understanding the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Africa.

“One of the priorities of the conference is to understand the factors driving COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and rejection in the country,” he said.