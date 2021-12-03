In line with the new realities of COVID-19 and the frequent mutation of the virus, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has directed that all international travelers must present 48 hours COVID-19 negative test results.

This was revealed by the chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha, as part of the revised international travel protocol he personally signed.

This revised protocol comes into effect on December 5, 2021 after the expiration of the October 22 revised protocol.

Part of the revised protocol states that: “All passengers arriving in Nigeria are expected to provide evidence of and comply with the following rules: COVID-19 PCR test to be done within 48 hours before departure; Post-arrival day two COVID-19 PCR test

“Self-isolation for seven days (For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals); Day seven post-arrival exit PCR test (For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals).”

For the out-bound passengers, the PSC said they must provide valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the time of boarding.

The PSC said the review of the protocol was based on science, national experience, and global developments and assured Nigerians that it shall continue to monitor global and specific country situations with a view to taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

The PSC also called on all Nigerians to ensure that they have taken their full dose of COVID-19 vaccinations and to continue to observe compliance to public health social measures.

Mustapha added that this revised protocol was aimed at further reducing the risk of importation and exportation of COVID-19, especially the variants of concern.