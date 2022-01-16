The federal government has called on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to lift the travel restrictions it imposed on Nigerian travelers following the outbreak of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 in South Africa that was later discovered among some travelers said to have visited Nigeria.

Nigeria’s minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada made the appeal when he met with the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Faisal bin Ebraheem Al-Ghamdi on Saturday. This was contained in a statement issued by the Mmnistry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Zubairu Dada urged the Saudi Authorities to as a matter of urgency review the travel restrictions its placed on Nigerians over the Omicron outbreak as already done by many countries who have earlier banned Nigeria but have since reversed their stands having studied the achievements of Nigeria so far in the fight against the Omicron variant and the Coronavirus pandemic in general.

Ambassador Dada stated that although Nigeria had understood fully the reason for the ban by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was for the best interest of its citizens, but that the steps taken so far by Nigerian authorities to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant have made it possible for many countries to consider Nigeria safe and removed it from the blacklist countries.

He commended the cordial relationship that existed for years and continues to exist between the two countries.

While expressing optimism for a timely response to Nigeria’s request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Minister also pledged to continue to give every necessary support and cooperation to the Ambassador in the discharge of his responsibility.

Ambassador Faisal bin Ebraheem Al-Ghamdi while responding to Nigeria’s request for the lifting of the travel ban, expressed satisfaction with the effort the government is making to contain the spread of Omicron and promised to convey Nigeria’s message to the relevant authorities back home in Saudi Arabia

He said just like in Nigeria where there are bodies in charge of monitoring and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia also has similar agencies that are responsible for monitoring and recommendations on the issues of corona.

Ambassador Al-Ghamdi lauded the Minister for his commitment to improved bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary ban on flights from Nigeria in December amid the Omicron variant of COVID in Nigeria.

According to a circular dated December 8, 2021, and issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) non-citizens of Saudi Arabia who have been in Nigeria within 14 days will not be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia.

Thousands of Nigerians visit Saudi Arabia on yearly basis mostly to perform the Muslim pilgrimage. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced authorities in the Kingdom to scale down the number of those participating in the pilgrimage.