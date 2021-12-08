BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, SUNDAY ISUWA, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, EJIKE EJIKE, INNOCENT ODOH PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja and ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

Nigerian governors and federal lawmakers have called for a reversal of the travel ban slammed on the country by Britain over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, describing it as discriminatory.

The governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), yesterday complained to the World Health Organisation (WHO) about what they described as the arbitrary stigmatisation of Nigeria and other African nations based on Omicron spread.

According to a statement by the Ekiti State governor and chairman of NGF, Kayode Fayemi, the three cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus were detected in Nigeria less than a week ago, precisely on December 1, 2021.

He said Canada and the United Kingdom hastily included Nigeria among the Omicron endemic countries which must stay away from their shores, an action viewed by the NGF as precipitate, unfair and discriminatory.

Fayemi further stated that Omicron remains relatively unknown globally as it is not yet clear whether it is more transmissible from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.

He said, “It is very discouraging to note that there are several countries that have reported cases of Omicron similar to or higher than Nigeria’s that have not been banned from entry to the UK and Canada.

“Confirmed Omicron cases as of December 3 across some countries are: Nigeria (3), Australia (7), Brazil (3), Germany (9) Israel (4), Italy (9) and Netherlands (16). There is no evidence that harsh, blanket travel bans will protect the countries that impose them.

“It is ironical that this ban comes at a time when the DG of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has advised that “rational proportional risk reduction measures” be taken by countries such as screening passengers prior to departure and/or upon arrival in a country, or enforcing a quarantine period.

The NGF therefore urged the WHO to intervene in this matter by setting uniform standards that are acceptable to all for banning countries across the globe.

“As we know, vaccine hesitancy is quite high and for many reasons, including disruptive announcements like this, which could exacerbate distrust of the vaccine and heighten hesitancy.

“World leaders and stakeholders in the West need to remember that with the COVID-19 pandemic, until everyone is free, no one is free. Variants will continue to appear and spread across the globe as long as global herd immunity has not been achieved.”

The governors called on countries to be guided by science and fairness in setting the criteria for updating their red list.

“We encourage both public and private stakeholders to continue to support vaccination efforts and address hesitancy. We encourage Nigerians not to be discouraged and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Also, the Senate yesterday condemned the United Kingdom’s inclusion of Nigeria in their COVID-19 red list.

The Senate, which said there is no justification naming Nigeria among countries that have severe threat of COVID-19, urged the UK to remove Nigeria’s name from its red list.

It, accordingly, called on the British authorities to consider removing Nigeria from the red list and government to be sensitive to the diplomatic relationship between both countries when taking decisions that affect Nigerian citizens.

The Senate urged the federal government to engage the British authorities to reverse Nigeria’s inclusion on the red list.

It also urged the administration to remain firm in the enforcement of necessary protocols in the containment of every COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.

It further called on major vaccine powers, namely Britain, Canada, America, and the European Union, among others, to take urgent and bold steps to ensure vaccine equity in the interest of the entire human race.

These were resolutions reached by the senators following the consideration of a motion on the “Need for Government of the United Kingdom to remove Nigeria from COVID-19 Red List.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West).

Coming under order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Ekweremadu commended the efforts of the government of Nigeria in the containment and treatment of COVID-19 cases.

He said, “Nigeria is among the countries with the lowest cases of COVID-19. The decision by the British Government to include Nigeria in their COVID-19 red list, with its concomitant implications, will affect many citizens of Nigeria who had planned to spend their Christmas and New Year holiday with their families.

Also, he pointed out, other Nigerians with genuine needs to visit the U.K. within this period will be denied visa and those with visa will not be allowed to enter the U.K.

The lawmaker said Nigerians had consistently complied with all the COVID-19 protocols required by the WHO and U.K Government for travellers prior to the ban.

He emphasized that “targeting African countries, especially in the COVID-19 travel ban, amounts to profiling and discrimination as well as an attack on our cordial diplomatic relationship with the U.K.”

Ekweremadu drew the attention of the chamber to global concerns over vaccines hoarding and inequity and the resulting consequences on low-income nations in the fight against COVID-19.

In his remarks, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that the decision to include Nigeria on the UK COVID-19 red list posed a strain on the diplomatic relationship between both countries.

He bemoaned the poor treatment of Nigeria by the UK government.

Lawan, therefore, called on the British Parliament to intervene with a view to having Nigeria removed from the country’s COVID-19 red list.

“Let there be justification for it. We are not saying that they cannot put any country on the red list, including Nigeria, but there must be reasons for doing that.

“[And] of course, Nigeria has done so well to the admiration of many countries in the area of containment of COVID-19.

“Therefore, we don’t see any reason why Nigeria will be on that so-called red list. I believe that Nigerians deserve better treatment from the British government.

“I’m using this opportunity to ask the British Parliament to mount pressure on their government to remove Nigeria from the so-called red list.”

In the same vein, the House of Representatives yesterday condemned the decision of the United Kingdom government to place a travel ban on Nigerians amid the outbreak of Omicron.

The House said that the decision was hasty and embarrassing to Nigeria.

To this end, the lawmakers resolved to interface with the federal ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 on ways to resolve the suspension of issuance of visitor visas to Nigerians by the United Kingdom.

The House also resolved to ask the federal government to embark on diplomatic moves to address the issue to ensure that Nigerians with educational and health dealings in the United Kingdom are not negatively affected.

Minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu, in a motion of urgent national importance, expressed concern that though the ban is for Nigerians bound for the UK, it does not exempt over eight thousand Nigerian travellers that had bought air tickets to visit Nigeria during this festive period.

Elumelu explained that if the Nigerian government does not urgently engage the authorities of the United Kingdom, the decision would have a significant impact on businesses and travellers as well as revenue generation.

He expressed worry that the UK government chose to announce the ban without discussing the data in its possession with the Nigerian government but instead gave an hour’s notice to the Nigeria authorities before its inclusion on the red list, contrary to known international convention.

He noted that Omicron variant had been found in over 40 countries around the world, including many from the European Union but only Nigeria and a few African countries have been banned by the UK government.

Elumelu said this decision, if left unchallenged, will stop thousands of Nigerians that normally come back home at this time of the year to boost the social and economic activities of the country from coming into the country, thereby causing the nation serious revenue loss.

On his part, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has faulted the travel ban imposed on Nigeria and other African countries by the United Kingdom and other Western countries over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying the move will not work.

Onyeama said this in Dakar, Senegal, at the International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa where African leaders reacted to the recent travel ban on some African countries by the United Kingdom following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in South Africa.

The UK government had, in a statement on Sunday, banned flights from Nigeria, stopping citizens of the country and nine other African countries from entry into the UK. It said that cases of Omicron in the UK were linked to travellers from Nigeria.

This year’s edition of the International Forum focused on the impact COVID-19 pandemic on peace and security, and post-COVID recovery.

The Minister said: “We follow the World Health Organisation’s advice, and what they consider not to be the best practice on COVID-19, which is travel restrictions, don’t achieve anything as such.

“Our position aligns with the World Health Organisation’s position. The director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom, is saying that these travel bans are not the solution and that your standard protocols should suffice to address the situation.

“Wearing masks, testing, contact tracing, distancing and other measures are more than enough to address that.

“Travel bans will not work because some countries putting up these bans already have the Omicron variant in their countries and it doesn’t make a difference.

“We should rather be coming together to look at ways we could solve this issue as a global community rather than segmenting.

“The United Kingdom said the increasing number they got was what drove their decision on the travel ban on Nigerians.

“We have to also check our numbers because they don’t tally, they are talking of 21 cases that originated from Nigeria and our people are saying we don’t have anywhere near the number of cases.

“We are working with the UK government so that Nigeria will be removed from the red list.

“They have told us that they are very keen to remove Nigeria as quickly as possible from the red list and we are going to continue to work with them and encourage them to do that.”

On vaccine production, he said: “Having spoken to our medical people, Nigeria has the basic architecture in place to produce her own vaccine. All we need is cooperation from experts.”

Omicron: NCDC Confirms 3 Additional Cases

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three additional cases of Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2) in the country.

NCDC director-general, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, in a statement yesterday said the three additional cases and the initial cases were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa in November.

He said the centre, through the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) , continues to coordinate genomic surveillance activities across the country to sequence all positive COVID-19 samples from international travellers arriving in the country.

This, he said, includes sequencing of positive samples from international travellers from October 2021 to date.

According to him, “The Delta variant remains the dominant variant and so far, we have not seen the replacement of this variant by the new Omicron variant as observed elsewhere.”

Adetifa said the Omicron variant is a source of global concern because of its increased risk of transmissibility and its potential to escape protective immune responses induced by natural infection and/or vaccination.

According to him, the Omicron variant can significantly change the current global COVID-19 epidemiology.

“There is currently no evidence of generalised or community transmission of this variant in Nigeria. However, the NCDC will continue coordinating and implementing genomic surveillance activities in the country to keep Nigerians reliably informed about existing variants, the Omicron and indeed other variants that may arise based on national data and emerging global evidence.

“In line with Article 44 of the International Health Regulations 2005 (IHR) reporting framework, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDC has also been notified

by the UK Government of seven cases of travellers from Nigeria with the Omicron variant. Given the reports of increasing numbers of Omicron cases in the UK, the NCDC is also prioritising the sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples in travellers with history of travel to the UK,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to take personal and collective responsibility to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

ICPC Begins Probe Of COVID-19 Funds

In the meantime, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the utilisation of the N950 million COVID-19 intervention fund by the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and all other health institutions that benefited from the fund released by the federal government.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the investigation followed an alleged violation of the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, by the beneficiaries of the Fund.

She also confirmed that an immediate investigation by the Commission into the utilisation of the N950 million intervention fund by the teaching hospital in Port Harcourt has been initiated.

According to the ICPC, “the commission has obtained documents from the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital that would assist in its investigation of the utilisation of the COVID-19 fund by the health institutions.

The federal government had approved and released the sum of N950 million each to 52 federal teaching hospitals and medical centres under its economic sustainability plan for the building and furnishing of molecular laboratories, isolation centres, 10 bedded Intensive Care Units (ICU) and procurement of Personnel Protective Equipment.

Health Challenges Require Collective Action – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said stronger partnership with the private sector will help in improving health facilities and access in the country, adding that a nation needs a healthy population to prosper.

Speaking at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of African Medical Centre of Excellence, a landmark hospital project that will significantly transform the healthcare sector in West African sub-region, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the challenges faced in the health sector require collective will, partnership and more resources, especially in tackling brain drain.

The health project is being implemented by African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Federal Government, Kings College Hospital, London, University of Winsconsin Teaching Hospital, USA and Christies Hospital, Manchester.

“It is my pleasure to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence, Abuja, Nigeria. Today represents more than just the groundbreaking ceremony for a landmark hospital project that will significantly transform the healthcare sector in West Africa.

“Today also demonstrates the commitment of the Nigerian government and Afreximbank to the wellbeing of the African people, and the recognition that the wealth of a nation rests squarely on the health of its population,” he said.

According to the president, in addition to providing comprehensive care across the three critical care areas, the AMCE will offer educational services to develop talent and establish itself as a world-class research centre, in partnership with global institutions such as Kings College Hospital and Christies Hospital in the United Kingdom.

“The success of the AMCE will pave the way for future investments and partnerships in the sector while raising the local standard of healthcare and providing a blueprint for quality of services required to address Nigeria’s and Africa’s healthcare and economic challenges.

“The AMCE represents a return to fundamentals, and the understanding that there is no African development agenda without able-bodied Africans to execute our vision of transformation,” he said.

President Buhari thanked the management of Afreximbank, a Pan-African multilateral trade finance institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank, and all the partners for their commitment to Africa, and for the action-oriented approach to resolving the challenges that the continent faces on its path to development.

President Buhari said the AMCE will provide world class medical services at par with the world’s best hospitals.

“The AMCE, a 500-bed specialist facility, will provide services in the areas of oncology, cardiology, and haematology and will seek to address the significant shortage of clinical care options in the West African sub-region.

“The AMCE demonstrates that Afreximbank is not only Africa’s trade finance partner, but its development partner.

“I also would like to commend the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Foreign Affairs, Federal Capital Territory and Health for their tireless support to ensure this project comes to life. This was truly a team effort,’’ the president added.

In his remarks, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said all hands are on deck, with the Inter-ministerial Committee working to ensure that the project is actualized in a way that is beneficial to all parties.

The minister said a strong emphasis will be placed on maintenance and sustainability of the AMCE.

The president of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah said the ceremony was “one step towards self-reliance for Africa’s health care delivery,” as the project will pool world-class technology and global talents, particularly the African diaspora, to provide a full spectrum of quality medical services in oncology, haematology, cardiology, and general healthcare services.

APRA Condemns Travel Ban On African Countries

African Public Relations Association (APRA) has decried the travel ban on Nigeria, saying since the dismantling of apartheid in South Africa, nothing has evoked a throwback to that dark era in history as the current discriminatory travel ban against Africa by Europe and Canada at the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus.

In a statement issued by the president (Nigeria) of APRA, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, the association said it was curiously that of all the continents, Africa has the lowest infection and mortality rates.

He said the current ban, which started with South Africa and now extended to 13 other countries, is completely illogical, considering that China, the United States and Germany are the leading Covid territories.

Badejo-Okusanya said the association aligns with the position of president of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on the unfair, unjust and ridiculous tarring of Africa.

He said, “What is happening is nothing short of travel apartheid which will hurt African economies, further endanger lives and threaten livelihoods. If the world is looking for a Covid scapegoat, Africa is the least qualified candidate because, as scientific findings show, the continent is still the safest place to be. That may not be pleasing to the more developed economies of the world, but it is the truth.

“At a time that Europe and America are entering the winter season when there are fears that COVID-19 casualties will increase significantly, it is laughable that Africa is being singled out for a ban.

“The African Union should speak up now. African leaders must rise up in defence of the continent.”

He called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevail on those countries which have imposed unjust travel bans on African countries to lift such discriminatory restrictions immediately.

“Covid-19 should not be an excuse for a reintroduction of apartheid in world affairs,” he said.

Lagos Alerts On 4th Wave Of COVID-19:

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday alerted the residents of the state about the impending fourth wave of COVID -19 pandemic.

The governor, who stated this in a statement he personally signed, blamed the development on the non-adherence to preventive measures by Nigerians.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the positivity rate has indicated that Nigeria may soon be faced with a surge in infections.

According to the governor, as of December 5, the state had recorded a total of 78,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total of, 71,977 certified to have recovered in community while 612 are still being managed actively in community.

He said: ‘’Most of the continents of the world – including Africa – are now experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Lagos State is not left out as we are also experiencing the beginnings of a fourth wave with the current positivity rate at 6 per cent.”