Nigerian intending pilgrims can now heave sigh of relief as Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy, has revealed that the direct flight suspension on Nigeria by the Kingdom would soon be over.

He gave the assurance yesterday when the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, led a high powered delegation to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria to press on federal government’s request, already advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies, for the lifting of flight ban into Saudi Arabia.

Saudi’s envoy who also pledged his country’s support to Nigeria whenever necessary, said his country is prepared to ensure that compensation for the 2015 Hajj crane crash victims is handed over to the heirs or their representatives as long as the requirements are complied with.

Earlier, the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle, appealed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reverse travel bans on Nigeria in the interest of Nigerian intending pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah who are NAHCON’s primary constituency.

He also expressed gratitude for the efforts being made by the Saudi Arabian authorities towards compensating families of the crane crash victims as promised.

Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation, GACA, had December 8, 2021 announced the suspension of flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for reasons not actually stated, but not unconnected to manifestation of Covid-19 omicron variant in Nigeria.

