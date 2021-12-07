The Nigerian government yesterday urged the British government to review the travel ban imposed on Nigerians, describing it as a knee-jerk reaction which is detrimental to the quest to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the decision by the British government to put Nigeria on the red list just because of less than two dozen cases of Omicron which did not originate in Nigeria is “unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.”

Mohammed added that the UK government’s decision was also not driven by science.

He said, “How do you slam this kind of discriminatory action on a country of 200 million people, just because of less than two dozen cases? Whereas British citizens and residents are allowed to come in from Nigeria, non-residents from the same country are banned.

“The two groups are coming from the same country, but being subjected to different conditions. Why won’t Britain allow people in both categories to come in, and be subjected to the same conditions of testing and quarantine?

“This is why this decision to ban travellers from Nigeria, who are neither citizens nor residents, is grossly discriminatory and punitive.”

The minister said instead of these reflex responses that are driven by fear, rather than science, the world ought to have taken “a serious look at issue of access to vaccines and ensure that it is based on the principles grounded in the right of every human to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, political belief, economic or any other social condition.”

He said any developed countries have used the advantage of their enormous resources or relationship to sign agreements with manufacturers to supply their countries with vaccines ahead of making them available for use by other countries.

Mohammed noted that even before the clinical trials were completed, millions of doses of the most promising vaccines had been bought by Britain, US, Japan, and the EU.

“Some of these countries bought doses five times the size of their population, while others, mostly in Africa, have little or no access to vaccines” he added.

He said this is the real issue to address instead of choosing the easy path of travel bans, which the UN secretary-general called ‘Travel Apartheid’.

“Let the world know that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said, adding that in the wake of the discovery of Omicron, the PSC had reviewed its International Travel Protocol.

He said the revised protocol, which came into effect on December 5, 2021 is aimed at further reducing the risk of importation and exportation of COVID-19, especially the variants of concern.

Under the revised protocol, he said passengers arriving in Nigeria are expected to provide evidence of and comply with the following rules: “COVID-19 PCR test to be done within 48 hours before departure; Post-arrival Day 2 COVID-19 PCR test; Self-isolation for 7 days (for unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated individuals); Day 7 post-arrival exit PCR test (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals).

“On the other hand, out-bound passengers are required to provide: valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19; Negative PCR test result within 48hrs from the time boarding.”

He stressed that these are science-driven actions rather than those based on emotions and other extraneous reasons.

He, however, said if any country is not satisfied with them, that country should simply subject Nigerians arriving there to their own PCR tests and proven conditions like quarantine instead of banning them outrightly.

“We sincerely hope the British government will immediately review the decision to put Nigeria on its red list and rescind it immediately. Nigeria has handled the Covid-19 pandemic with utmost responsibility and based on science, and has rightly earned global accolades for its efforts. Nigeria does not belong on any country’s red list,” he stated.

3% Vaccination Not Good Enough – Lawan

Meanwhile, the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, has said three per cent vaccination of Nigeria’s population was not good enough.

Accordingly, he called for adequate action to ensure the increase in vaccination.

Speaking at Nigeria COVID-19 summit 2021 held in Abuja yesterday, the Senate president called for application of all activities and policies that would address vaccine hesitancy in order for Nigeria to achieve 70 per cent vaccination.

The senate president also said the emergency of Omicron variant showed that COVID-19 pandemic was still very much around, even as he called for a continuous multi-sectoral approach to tackling the diverse ways COVID-19 mutates.

Lawan also said the National Assembly will ensure adequate provision of funds in the 2022 appropriation for the continuous intervention in all efforts aimed at tackling COVID-19.

The Senate president said the National Assembly will provide resources in the 2022 budget for the battle against COVID-19 pandemic but will insist on prudence in the use of the funds.

A statement issued by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, quoted Lawan as telling the participants at the summit that in the 2022 appropriation, whatever is necessary will be provided for Nigeria to continue to fight the pandemic and beyond it”.

Lawan assured Nigerians that “members of the National Assembly and other political leaders of this country take the health of Nigerians very seriously and we will continue to be alive to our responsibility to ensure that our citizens are protected and are provided that kind of opportunity to take the vaccine.”

The Senate president also urged the relevant health authorities to do more to ensure that the vaccine hesitancy is minimised or eliminated if possible.

He commended the PSC for the great work it had done in effectively coordinating and mounting a formidable national response to this emergent global public health threat.

Lawan also paid tribute to patriotic and gallant health personnel who had sacrificed so much to fight against the pandemic stressing that Nigeria would remain indebted to them.

He noted that the 9th National Assembly, under his leadership, has equally played a critical role in supporting the executive arm of government to respond frontally through the passage of the Quarantine Act 2020 in order to mitigate the effects of COVID -19 on our citizens and the economy.

“The Act provided and regulated the imposition of quarantine and made other provisions for preventing the introduction, spread and transmission of dangerous infectious diseases in Nigeria.

“The NASS proactively reviewed the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2020 national budget in order to sufficiently fund the national response to the pandemic and to provide economic stimulus packages for Nigerians.

“In addition, after meticulous scrutiny, the Assembly gave approvals for various loans requested by the Executive to fund the 2020 national budget.

“Members of the Senate gave up 50 percent of their monthly salaries to provide relief materials for Nigerians to cushion the effect of the pandemic while some distinguished members of the Assembly procured and distributed various COVID – 19 relief materials to their constituencies.

“The oversight functions of the Assembly necessitated the proper scrutiny of how the aforementioned funds were expended and also monitored strict compliance with resolutions concerning the fair and equitable distribution of palliatives to the vulnerable.

“The Executive was engaged in the implementation of the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) in response to the needs of the citizenry.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus points to the fact that the pandemic is yet to be over, hence, we should not rest on our oars in fighting the pandemic.

“However, our recent experience has also shown that outbreak of diseases affects not only the health sector but also the social – economic sector of the nation.

“To this end, there is need for a continuous multisectoral approach that integrates multiple work plan and collaboration to establish a sustainable bio security framework for Nigeria”, he stated.

Also speaking, a health expert and former vice chairman of Redeemers University, Professor Oyewale Tomori, said just as individuals make the nation, and the nations make the world, so also Global health security must be built on the foundation of national health security which must be laid on the foundation of individual or personal health security

He said, “COVID is not the enemy, Lassa fever is of minor league, Yellow fever is yellow livered, Monkeypox is child’s play, Cholera is a dehydrator; our underdevelopment and backwardness rest on four pillars. They are the real enemies of our nation, and they are: Lack of patriotism, the main destroyer of our nation; Self-interest, the burial ground of our national interest; Corruption, the executor of our orderly development and shamelessness, the destruction of our national pride.”