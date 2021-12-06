Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that Nigeria has no plan to restrict countries due to the new COVID 19 variant (Omicron) as tests are carried out on those arriving in the country from other nations.

The minister, who declared this last night on Channels Television, said even though Omicron has been classified as a variant of concern, “no serious illness, admission or emergency has been recorded from the variant.”

He, however, said that the country was speeding up the sequencing of the virus to have a better stand on the Omicron.

“We have no report of serious illness, what the virologists say and what the clinicians see are different things. Even in the UK, they have not seen any serious illness,” he said.

On booster shot, Ehanire said it was based on evidence that had emerged that the anti-bodies begin to reduce with time, saying the booster dose is meant to increase the anti bodies and protect the person.

The minister said the administration of booster doses would begin in the country from December 10, 2021, with those that are vulnerable.

On the amount spent on COVID 19 vaccine, Ehanire said about $29million was spent on the procurement of 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine by the federal government.

He urged Nigerians to continue to adhere to all pharmaceutical protocols, predicting a fourth wave.