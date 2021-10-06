Some civil society organisations (CSOs) and ethnic leaders have expressed outrage over the alleged injustice committed against an indigenous and global oil giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) over Oil Mining Licence (OML) 29.

Consequently, they have endorsed Aiteo’s legal action against Shell seeking the sum of $2.5 billion compensation over the sales of the oil block.

Among the groups that have hailed Aiteo for the action are ethnic youth leaders, lawyers and environmentalists.

In a statement issued by their convener Bassey Henshaw, they said since the matter had been brought before the court of law, the judiciary should expedite action on it.

Also, the Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC) commended Aiteo for taking the legal option.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths, and Middle Belt Youths, noted that it is commendable that Aiteo took the legal route to right the wrong.

A statement by its head of coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, said it was wrong for Shell to have perpetrated the act at the first instance.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said Shell was used to what was obtainable in the past when big firms can do anything and get away with it.

It expressed the conviction that Aiteo will get justice at the court and get back what rightly belongs to it.