The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has strongly condemned the killing of a police orderly and personal driver of a notable chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Michael Johnny.

They were gunned down on Sunday shortly after they dropped off Chief Johnny’s wife at a church located at the popular Airport Junction in Effurun-Warri, Delta State.

Johnny is a prominent youth leader of the APC from Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West local government area of the state.

Condemning the incident, the Deputy President of the Senate in a statement signed by his media adviser, Yomi Odunuga, on Wednesday, tasked security operatives to fish out those responsible and punish them in accordance with the laws of the land.

This, he noted, would serve as a deterrent to others.

The Delta Central lawmaker described the incident as barbaric, callous, inhumane, cruel and vicious.

He said: “It was disheartening to learn of the killing of the driver and mobile police escort of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Michael Johnny.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The killing in Warri is one too many as countless cases abound of assassinations and unprovoked attacks on APC chieftains in the state.

“I urge the police to ensure thorough investigation and prosecution as deemed necessary in the eyes of the law. Our society must not condone such killings and all political parties have a duty to help orientate their members on the importance of respecting the laws of the land and the sanctity of human life.”