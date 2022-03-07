Moment after what looked like a change of leadership at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some party bigwigs have started arriving the national secretariat of the party, a development that the ‘change’ has come to stay.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported on Monday that the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, surprisingly took over as the new chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), displacing the erstwhile chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Shortly after the palace coup, prominent members of the ruling party started arriving the national secretariat apparently to pledge allegiance to the new leadership.

Leading the pack was the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was seen exchanging pleasantries with some party officials and members on arrival.

Others were Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma; his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, and Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also sighted was Senator Teslim Folarin, among other party bigwigs.

ADVERTISEMENT