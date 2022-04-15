Senate Deputy President, (DSP), Ovie Omo-Agege has said his achievements in the Senate and in Delta State are enough for him to become the next governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omo-Agege made the assertion in Warri, Delta State yesterday when he declared his intention to contest the governorship seat of Delta State in 2023.

The deputy Senate president said the mammoth crowd that witnessed the event was a testimony that the people were ready to partner with him to chase out the PDP government out office

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central in the Senate, promised to replicate his developmental strides in his senatorial district in the entire state especially areas that he described as being marginalised by the PDP government.

He said, “Okowa (governor) cannot continue to marginalise some areas in the state. These are places he rode on their back to become governor. In Ndokwa area, there is nothing on ground. In Delta South, especially in Isoko and Ijaw lands, his presence isnot felt apart from the state polytechnic he upgraded on paper to a university.

“Ijaw and lsoko communities always contribute their quota to the development of the nation through oil production but lack everything since 2015 when the PDP came to power. There is step down at Ndokwa from the national grid but the people have been in darkness for long,” he said.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Engr. Omeni Sobitie, said the mammoth crowd was a testimony that APC had taken control of the state and blamed mischief makers that their politics of misinformation was a lie from the pit of hell.