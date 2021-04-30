BY BODE GBADEBO |

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has mourned the passing of the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli Emiko.

This comes as he also felicitated with the Olu of Warri-designate, His Royal Majesty Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on his selection as successor to the throne.

According to a press statement issued by the media adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Onanuga, on Friday, quoted a message personally signed by Omo-Agege, where the Delta Central lawmaker commiserated with the Itsekiri people on the demise of their monarch, even as he urged them to rally support for the Olu-designate.

According to Omo-Agege, as a first-class custodian of culture and pristine traditional values, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli not only distinguished himself as a worthy monarch of the Itsekiri Nation but also stood out as a reference point for majesty, dignity and peaceful co-existence.

Describing his demise as a personal loss, the federal legislator noted that Ogiame Ikenwoli “led with a unique understanding of the value of positive human relationships. His Majesty embraced me as a dear brother, friend and son, and I am eternally grateful to him for the privilege.”

While praying to the Almighty God to grant the the Itsekiti Nation, fortitude to bear the loss, he tasked the monarch-designate to uphold the remarkable legacies of his predecessors.

“May I also use this medium to thank The Palace and the Itsekiri Nation on the presentation of Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko to ascend the royal throne. It is my prayer that his enthronement ushers in more of God’s blessing of peace, oneness, and prosperity for all. As one people under God Almighty, be assured of our love, prayers, and support.

“I pray for divine guidance upon Prince Emiko, as he ascends, in good health and heavenly wisdom, the noble ancestral throne of The Olu of Warri to the glory of God Almighty.

“I urge all Itsekiris to embrace Godly counsel, even as I join our people to pray for God’s presence at this crucial moment. May God abide with The Olu of Warri-Designate and bless the Itsekiri Nation,” he said.