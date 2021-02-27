ADVERTISEMENT

BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Deputy Senate President, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy Agba has charged the management and students of Federal University of Petroleum Resources FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State to protect solar and renewable energy facilities provided by the Federal Government to the institution.

The duo gave the charge at the weekend during the official commissioning of the 1.35MW Solar Hybrid electrification project at the institution.

Mr. Agba, disclosed that the project was initiated by the federal government in 37 federal Universities across the country which FUPRE is one of the beneficiaries.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for its efforts and commitment to the improvement of power in the country.

The Minister also reiterated President Buhari’s commitment towards ensuring nation’s massive renewable energy resources for efficient utilization to energize schools and businesses across the country.

“The solar hybrid project given to the institution will enhance the standard of education in the institution and as well improve on the safety and security of lives and property, stating that similar project has also been commissioned in other universities and it has never disappointed the institutions in whatever form, I appealed to the management and students to protect and maintain the facility.

He said; “This is a science base institution, and in this regard, it is expected that the institution facilities will be well guided, protected and improved upon for the betterment of the school.”

The Deputy Senate President, Barr. Omo-Agege, appealed to the students to own and protect the facilities, as much has been invested on the project, stating that with with the Covid-19 ravaging the world, federal government does not have the resources to throw away.

He appealed to communities around the institution to stay off the project, as it was not designed for individual home use but for the institution.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh expressed gratitude to federal government and ministry of power, for the project, adding that research is very key to the institution, disclosing that FUPRE has distinguished itself in science innovation, promising to utilized the facility optimally for the good and development of the school.