On the commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges.

In the goodwill message contained in a statement signed by media adviser to the DSP, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo-Agege urged Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birthday anniversary to deepen love, patience and perseverance.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Maulud Nabiyyi celebration, the Delta Central lawmaker noted that the challenges facing the nation would better be confronted if such qualities were imbibed by all.

He urged the Muslim community to use the occasion to reflect on the essential lessons of the prophet’s life and pray for sustained peace in the country.

“I call on Muslims to embrace the exemplary conduct of Prophet Muhammad so as to ensure the growth and development of the country. They should also imbibe peaceful co-existence with people of other faith,” Omo-Agege said.