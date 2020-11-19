By BODE GBADEBO |

The deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called for an increase in the funding of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to enable the agency tackle drug abuse in the country.

Senator Omo-Agege who decried the growing trend of drug abuse among the youth, also called for the establishment of more rehabilitation centres across the country.

The deputy senate president who spoke when he hosted two associations which include “League for Societal Protection Against Drugs and Sexual Abuse in Nigeria” and the “Youth and Poor Association of Nigeria” led by Ambassador Mariam Hassan.

This is contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed by Mujahid Zaitawa, Senior Legislative aide to the deputy senate president.

The Delta Central lawmaker expressed serious concern over the ugly trend of substance abuse and called for concerted effort to curb the menace.

While responding to a request from Ambassador Hassan to place the NDLEA on First Line Charge to ensure prompt and direct release of appropriated funds, Omo-Agege said this would be considered if it becomes difficult to ensure early release of funds to the agency.