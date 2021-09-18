Determined to improve its operations, the Oil Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) has named Chief Joseph Ezeh as head of its United States liaison office.

OMPALAN also named Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State as its Patron.

Ezeh, was until the appointment the Coordinator, Environmental Protection Overseas (CEPO).

The disclosure was made in a statement made available to journalists signed by its principal secretary of the association, Chief Chibunna Ubawuike, after its board meeting in Abuja.

The statement reads that Ezeh is expected to enhance the image of Nigeria and work to protect the country’s leaders on foreign lands from smear campaign by aggrieved Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade of Cross River State and Edidem Okon Abasi, Obong of Calabar have been honoured as patrons of the association.

The investiture was in appreciation of the governor’s ingenuity in resolving the lingering herders and farmers crisis in Cross River State.

According to Ubawuike, the governor had singled himself out as a great patriot and statesman by identifying with the herders and farmers crisis even as he enjoined other State governors to take a leaf from Ayade in the interest of corporate Nigeria.

President of OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu, had said his association was rattled with the spate of insecurity across the nation, saying “aggrieved elites in Nigeria have struck an unholy alliance with jihadists to bring down the country”.

Some of those in attendance were Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo,Vice President, Foreign Affairs, Prof Eyo Etim Nyong,National Secretary, Chief Ifeanyi Oliaku ,Head, Admn/Planning, Senator Garba Haruna, National Treasurer, Ambassador Joseph Ezema, Trustee and Alhaji Mukhtar Abubakar, Director of Protocol.