Many people, especially retail investors erroneously think that investment starts and ends with equities (shares) and debt (bonds). A game changing revolution in Nigeria’s investment space that can change this thought is speedily taking place with commodity exchanges springing up all over the country.

Through these platforms, several investors can access various commodity investment products as alternative to equities and debt. As commodity prices rise globally, post COVID-19 lockdown, this alternative asset class is capturing the attention of investors everywhere.

Commodities exchange is a legal entity that determines and enforces rules and procedures for trading standardized commodity contracts and related investment products. A commodity exchange also refers to the physical center where trading takes place. The commodities market is massive, trading more than trillions of dollars each day.

Traders rarely deliver any physical commodities through a commodities exchange. Instead, they trade futures contracts, where the parties agree to buy or sell a specific amount of the commodity at an agreed upon price, regardless of what it currently trades at in the market at a predetermined expiration date. The most traded commodity future contract is crude oil.

Meanwhile, commodities are interchangeable raw materials or resource of nearly same quality in their primary form. These are generally used as raw materials to produce various goods in our daily life or are consumed directly. Breads made from wheat, parts of cars made from metals, electricity made from coal, among others. In these examples, wheat, metal, and coal are the commodities respectively that are used in their basic form. Commodities like gold, silver, cashews, others are used directly in their natural form.

All commodities have economic value and are tangible. It can be grown through farming or extracted naturally through mining. Based on their naturally occurring form, they can be grouped into three major categories; Agriculture, Metal and Energy.

In Nigeria, the commodities trading ecosystem has been one to watch for the past couple of years, with the federal government intensified efforts towards diversifying the economy and reducing overdependence on crude oil, a lot of investments have been channeled towards the commodities space especially the agricultural commodity market space.

There are other efforts put in place by the Securities and Exchange Commission through the activities of the Technical Committee (TC) on Commodities Trading Ecosystem which draws members from various stakeholders in the commodities ecosystem including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ), Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System (NIRSAL), Financial Systems Strategy (FSS 2020), AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited and the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX).

Speaking, the managing director/chief executive officer of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale explained that “The commodity ecosystem creates a structure, is like having 10 farmers in a particular location and each one decides to sell its product after harvest it will be better for them to come together and form a , whereby the cooperative will aggregate the goods together and assist in selling, that is structure, which assists in having a common pricing system.”

He added that the Commodities Exchange allows for people to be able to engage in buying and selling of commodities through a broker, saying that “Nigeria is an advanced country in technology, unlike commodity market in other parts of the Africa which still engage in what is called the ‘call over system’ Nigeria has moved from the call over system to digital instruments that can be that can be traded reflecting the commodity whereby people can now use their systems to trade.”

Finally, commodity investing/trading should be encouraged in an emerging economy like Nigeria given its low margin, transparency, risk management, and benefits to economic parameters like farmers that have been neglected over the years. The uncertainties surrounding the stock market and other investments during a period of high inflation like this could be hedged by investing or diversifying into commodities.

What are commodities?

Commodities are products that we deal with every day. From the Exchange point of view, we are looking at four asset classes in the commodity space. When people hear commodities, what comes to mind only is agriculture but in other parts of the world, commodities go beyond just agriculture, precious metals, Solid Minerals, petroleum products (crude oil and refined oil). Commodities are just products that people engage in on a daily basis.

What are the opportunities in the Commodity Exchange?

How can one invest in the Commodity Exchange?

There are two types of investors on the LCFE, the owner of the Exchange, there are 50 shareholders of which 42 are dealing member firms of the Nigerian Exchange that came together to form the Exchange. Then we have some individuals that make it up to 50, these are the investors in the Exchange. Now if you want to trade on the Exchange, one has to go through one of the registered dealing member firms. Just like what we have in the equities market, the different is that the instruments have underlying that is commodities instead of companies.

What is the risk to investment?

The instrument before trading has been de-risk. First of all, the quality of the products taking has been assured by the agent, the warehouse is insured by the insurance houses and also the warehouse to be traded is going to be checked by the collateral managers. The collateral managers are the people appointed by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Effectively when you buy those instruments and sell, the only risk that can be in it is maybe the movement in the price of commodities. But, not getting delivery of your commodity that you bought if you are taking to maturity, there is no risk, you will get what you paid for

What is the minimum amount to invest?

There are different type of commodities and they come in different lots. You can decide to buy maybe like one ton of paddy rice, one ton soya bean, or half a ton. It comes in lots.