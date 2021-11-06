The world has come to know Samuel Ify as the Octopus of Digital Marketing, but that was not his initial career path.

Samuel Ify is a graduate of mathematics and Statistics from the prestigious University of Port-Harcourt. But his results from digital marketing & page management regardless of his discipline has given him his nickname “Octopus”.

He is the Octopus when it comes to projecting brands to their target audience which has earned him a place with the top influencers in Nigeria and also one of the first influencers mentioned in the city of Port-Harcourt.

I won’t forgive myself if I fail to tell you he is also a co-organizer of Port Harcourt Social Media Hangout. A guru and more – I know right?

You’ll likely find him behind trendy topics on Twitter or behind some popular page you follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can find him on all social media platforms

@southsouth_vibes?