Isaac Newton once said that sustainable peace continues to elude the world because leaders spent most of their times building walls and forgetting to build bridges.

A successful leader, therefore, is not only those who work hard to develop their people and society but those who go extra miles to build bridges of unity and cohesion outside their local borders.

To many of us in Northern Nigeria who are keenly watching the political development of the country, Wike stands out not only for his sheer patriotism and an unrivalled penchant for hard work but also for his nationalist approach to politics. His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike is the man to watch when it comes to looking out for politicians that are poised to occupy the seeming space of nationalist leaders.

Of course, Governor Wike is known for his natural bluntness and courage to speak truth to power. One cannot afford to be neutral about Governor Wike. It is either you like him or you don‘t.

Wike has over these years been able to silence his critics who had mistaken his constant traducing of the leaders in Abuja as some kind of affront towards politicians who are not from his South-South region. Little did we know that the Rivers Governor is not a regional or ethnic egoist. But when he began to extend his love and friendship to states in far away north, his critics were left bewildered.

He has been able to prove, within the over five years in office, that in life we may disagree both in principle and conviction, but as countrymen, we must empower each other, we must find the common ground, we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good.

Governor of River state has not only distinguished himself as a performing governor, but he has also carved a niche for himself as one bold leader who tells truth to power. When it comes to the interest of his people in Rivers, or that of the South-South almost importantly, the interest of Nigerians in general, Governor Wike never opt for silence. He speaks up; he fights and he defends the interest of Nigerians.

His fighting energy is as equal as his strength to deliver uncommon dividends of democracy for his people. When his party was struggling not to sink during the runup to 2019, the Rivers strong man gave an arm to salvage his party across the country. All these have not in any way affect Wike‘s drive for delivery of quality and life-impacting projects.

Those who knew Rivers state six years ago can attest to the fact that the state has witnessed positive development of an unprecedented magnitude. Only God can forgive the treachery and mischief of whoever pretends not seeing and appreciating the good things happening in Rivers. A public affairs commentator had once said that the only person that can outdo what Wike has achieved in Rivers is Wike himself. Many Nigerians, especially those of us from the Northern region have been praying for leaders like Nyesom Wike to rise and do more for the country.

Wike‘s life-changing development projects in Rivers are so numerous as they are state of the earth. Even a vice Presidential visit to the state was not enough to exhaust the mass of projects that Wike has so far churned out. At a point, the entire oil-rich state was a construction site.

Between December 2020 and January this year, we have seen it in the media how eminent Nigerians had thronged Rivers state to join the governor in commissioning fleets of projects that dotted nooks and crannies of Rivers.

These projects, from what we reliably leant, are the latest of works that Governor Wike has done since he assumed the seat as the number-one citizen of Rivers.

No one captured the uncommon strides of Governor Wike better than the number-2 man of the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

After being overwhelmed by the lineup of projects he was to commission in Rivers during an official visit, the VP christened. Governor Wike as „Mr Projects“.

This writeup, of course, is not about the numerous development project of Governor Wike. The fact of the matter is that no single article can effectively capture the galaxy of projects and programmes the governor has so far put on the ground in Rivers. This article is to respond, in sincere appreciation, to the role His Excellency the Governor of River has assumed.

At a time when the nation craves and thirsts in despair for a broadminded leadership figure, Wike comes to reassure everyone that there is still hope for Nigeria and Nigerians.

A divided Nigeria only requires leaders that are nationalistic in their political outlooks to stitch up its broken seems.

Many of us in the North who genuinely crave for a fair occupation of power at the National level, still nurture a subtle doubt if there are leaders that are altruistic and nationalistic from outside the north that will not commit mistakes that have brought us to where we are today.

But when one hears top political figures from the North describing Governor Wike as one of Nigeria‘s emerging nationalists, our worries for a united country became assuaged.

It was gladdening for us in the North to hear former Senate Majority Leader, from Borno state, saying that

“From today, know that you (Governor Wike) are a leader in this country. If you‘re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You‘re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.“

Senator Ndume, as blunt and he is known to be, said this about a politician who has been the face of opposition to his ruling party, when he joined about 17 other eminent Nigerians across party lines to commission projects in Rivers state.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, had, during the same event, appreciated Governor Wike‘s style of governance by saying this: “here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to deepen leadership, bringing people of capacity on board. Even using a local contractor to bring local content. This is the kind of Nigerian we need tomorrow. Someone who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity.“

Another Northern Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state, who was also in Rivers in January to commission projects described Governor Wike as a unifier par excellence.

“Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his colleague governors such as my humble self in the North,“ Mr Fintiri said. “Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled,“ Governor Fintiri said.

One may say these accolades are the usual rhetorics of politicians. But to Governor Wike, they are workable talks.

The recent event that iced the cake of Wike‘s nationalist disposition is when he crushed the nihilistic ethnoreligious barriers to visit Sokoto, Nigeria‘s seat of the caliphate with a basket filled with kindness and uncommon brotherliness.

At Sokoto, Wike did not only show sympathy to thousands of traders who had lost their businesses in a market fire disaster, but he also made a mouth-dropping pledge of N500 million to assist the government in rebuilding the burnt market.

Wike made that pledge in the spirit of rekindling national cohesion and comradeship that Nigeria‘s founding fathers had in mind at the birth of this country some 60 years ago. That as one people profiled by our common diversity should be brothers to one another.

While we in the North are congratulating the people of Rivers State and the South-South in general for producing such a worthy ambassador and nationalists, we beseech them also to ignore the detracting wailers and enemies of all good who are trying to whip up controversy over Governor Wike‘s laudable impression outside Rivers.

Only an imperial leader with an altruistic mindset to national development does what Governor Wike has done so far in Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Benue where he lent a supportive hand at a time it was most needed.

The people of Rivers and the South-South, in general, must not ignore the fact that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, did not look at the gift horse in the mouth. Rather he showed immense appreciation for Governor Wike‘s legendary show of kindness.

Governor Tambuwal did not mince words in appreciating Wike as a true Nigerian leader with a nationalist configuration. “Almost two years into your second term, I believe that you have justified their confidence,“ Tambuwal said.

“You have done so exceedingly well. Those following you and those following developments in Rivers and democratic development in Nigeria, know your place in this state, and at the national scene in delivering your mandate, and your efforts at building bridges across Nigeria. You‘re indeed a special gift to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large,” he stated.

Ibrahim wrote in from Kano